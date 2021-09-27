Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker, the Charge 5, is now available

Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5, is now available for purchase. The $179.95 tracker offers a number of improvements over the Charge 4, including a slimmer design and a bright color screen. But in my review, I had some frustrations with the software and the lack of any sort of physical button. And you should know that two of the new tracker’s headline features, an ECG app and the ability to give a new Daily Readiness Score, aren’t available just yet. Those are arriving in the coming months, Fitbit says.

Fitbit is also announcing new features coming to some of its devices for people who subscribe to its Fitbit Premium service, which costs $9.99 per month. Snore and noise detection is now available for all Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 users who are Fitbit Premium subscribers, and content from the meditation app Calm is now available in the Fitbit app, also for Premium subscribers.