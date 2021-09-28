You can now queue to purchase a PS5 at Sony (update: sold out)

Update September 28th, 6:52PM ET: Sony has sold out of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for the day. We’ll make sure to let you know when the next opportunity comes up.

Nearly a year after making its debut, the PlayStation 5 remains notoriously difficult to get your hands on. Sony has been one of the most reliable retailers when it comes to console restocks, however, and the company often opens its online queue for customers who don’t mind waiting for a chance to secure Sony’s next-gen console.

If you want to have another go at it, Sony has reopened the queue for ordering the disc-based PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition via its direct store. You don’t have to refresh the landing page once you’ve arrived — just wait it out — but we do recommend that you keep your PlayStation Network account info at the ready, just in case you’re allocated a spot to buy one when the countdown finishes.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Sony

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Sony

While you wait...

If you do manage to secure a PS5 — or simply want to prep for when you do — there are a few games and additional accessories to consider, including Sony’s Pulse 3D Headset, the cosmic red DualSense controller, and one of the best games of the year: Deathloop.

2% off Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds. $69 at Amazon

Deathloop $60 The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird. $60 at Amazon

