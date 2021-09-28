Logitech’s MX Keys Mini ditches the numpad for other useful keys

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini is a compact, platform-agnostic wireless keyboard that lacks the numpad found on the standard MX Keys. It costs the same amount at $99.99 despite its smaller size, yet there might be enough additions to make this one the preferable option (you know, if spending $100 on a keyboard is feasible).

Logitech added a dedicated emoji key to the top row of Mini’s function keys that lets you add some personality to your messages, in addition to a voice dictation key and a mic mute key that mutes on a system level, not per application. Joining them on the function row are media and volume keys, along with an option to adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlighting.

The MX Keys Mini charges via USB-C and can flip between three Bluetooth devices via keys that easily let you switch. But something you should know about this model is that it doesn’t ship with Logitech’s unifying USB receiver, and it won’t work with one you might already have. It’s a Bluetooth-only affair, though it is compatible with Logitech’s new $14.99 Bolt USB receiver that lowers latency and adds more security.

The MX Keys Mini shares a number of other features in common with the MX Keys. Its concave, matte-textured keys offer a pretty great typing experience. It also has backlighting that kicks on automatically when your hands appear over the keyboard, turning off a few seconds after you pull away.

The default version of the MX Keys Mini shows both Windows and macOS commands, and it’s also compatible with Chrome OS, Linux, Android, iOS, and iPadOS. It comes in three colorways: rose, pale gray, and graphite. If you’re a dedicated Apple user who’d rather not have start and alt buttons, Logitech makes a version that’s just for macOS and other Apple products. It’s the same price, but it comes in just the pale grey colorway, which resembles Apple’s older desktop keyboards.

Logitech claims that the MX Keys Mini can deliver up to 10 days of battery life with the backlighting turned on, as it is by default. Though, it can apparently last up to five months with the backlighting off.

You certainly don’t need to spend $99.99 to get a decent wireless keyboard with scissor switches. But the price for the MX Keys Mini might be easier to justify if you use multiple devices at your setup, and especially if you use the MX Master or Anywhere mouse. When used alongside one of those, Logitech’s Flow feature lets you move files between macOS and Windows PCs.