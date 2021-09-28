Here’s the deluge of announcements from Amazon’s fall devices event

Amazon just wrapped its fall devices event, and it was chock-full of news, including new Echo devices, new Ring products and services, and even a home assistant robot named Astro. It was a lot.

We’ve recapped the biggest news of the show right here, including links to many of the Verge articles going into more detail about what Amazon announced.

Amazon revealed a home assistant robot, called Astro, which can help with home security monitoring, act as a mobile device, and more. It has a 10-inch touchscreen that can show a “face,” and it scoots around your house on wheels. You can request an invite to buy it as part of Amazon’s Day 1 Edition program, and it costs $999.99. The robot will begin shipping to selected customers later this year.

Amazon announced its biggest smart display yet, the $249.99 Echo Show 15. It has a 15.6-inch, 1080p HD display that’s designed to be a shared hub for families, and it has a new AZ2 chip. It will be available later this year.

Amazon’s new Echo Glow is a videoconferencing device designed for kids. It has an eight-inch display to see friends or family members and a touch-sensitive tabletop projector gadget that can be used to play games, read books, and make art. It will have content from Disney, Nickelodeon, Mattel, and Sesame Workshop. If you want to try Glow, you can apply to the early access program, and if you’re selected, you can buy it for $249.99. When it is released to a wider audience, it will cost $299.99.

Amazon announced a new Fitbit-like fitness band with a color AMOLED display, called the Halo View. It costs $79.99 and comes with a full year of a Halo subscription membership. It will start shipping “in time for the holidays.”

Amazon also revealed new services for Halo members. One is an Apple Fitness Plus-like service called Halo Fitness, which will be available to Halo members later this year. The other is a MyFitnessPal-like nutrition-tracking service called Halo Nutrition, which will be rolling out in January 2022.

Amazon and Disney announced a new voice assistant called “Hey Disney,” which is built on Alexa. It offers a lot of Disney-themed Alexa experiences, and it will also be available in Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms for better hospitality. The “Hey Disney” assistant is “expected next year,” though it’s a paid skill unless you are staying at one of the resorts. There’s also a new Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Show 5 stand, which is available to preorder Tuesday for $24.99.

Amazon announced a new Smart Thermostat that works with Alexa, which it made in partnership with Resideo, the makers of Honeywell Home. It will cost $59.99, and preorders open Tuesday.

Last year, Amazon revealed the Always Home Cam, which puts a Ring camera on a drone. If you’re interested in getting one, you can apply for an invite starting Tuesday. The drone costs $249.99.

Amazon’s Ring Alarm Pro combines a Ring Alarm base station with an Eero Wi-Fi 6 router to serve as an all-in-one base station for your smart home. The Ring Alarm Pro will also support a feature called Ring Edge, which can process video from a connected Ring camera on the Alarm Pro (though it requires a Ring Protect subscription). The Ring Alarm Pro is available for preorder Tuesday starting at $249.99.

The new Virtual Security Guard subscription service lets a third-party company watch for motion events on your outdoor Ring cameras. You can add or remove cameras from the service whenever you want. If you’re interested in trying it out, you can apply for early access starting Tuesday.

Ring Video Doorbells are finally getting the ability to alert you about a package. Package alerts will be available first for the Ring Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2020).

Ring Jobsite Security offers security for construction sites

Ring Jobsite Security is Amazon’s new security system designed for construction sites made in partnership with The Home Depot. It costs $399.99, and you can preorder it on The Home Depot’s website.

Amazon revealed three new Blink products on Tuesday. One is the Blink Video Doorbell, which costs $49.99 and is available for preorder Tuesday. Amazon also announced a Blink Floodlight Camera mount, which starts at $39.99 and is available for preorder Tuesday. In addition, Amazon showed a Blink Solar Panel Mount, which costs $129.98 and comes bundled with a Blink Outdoor security camera. It’s also available for preorder Tuesday.

Amazon’s new Alexa Together remote care subscription service will replace the free Alexa Care Hub in 2022 and adds new features like compatibility with fall detection services. Alexa Together will cost $19.99 per month, and you can try it for free for six months. And if you’re a current Care Hub subscriber, you’ll get a year of Alexa Together for free.

Amazon said that Sling TV will be coming to all Echo Show devices. It will be arriving on devices in the US soon.

Amazon’s new Custom Sound Detection will let users teach Alexa custom sounds, which could be useful to let you set smart home routines or trigger alerts.

Amazon is adding new content to its Kids Plus service

Amazon is bringing new content to its Kids Plus subscription service, which offers kid-friendly books, movies, games, and more. The new content includes Blippi’s Treehouse, Do Re & Mi, and Lego Monkie Kid.