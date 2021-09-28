Amazon takes on Nest with a $59.99 smart thermostat

Amazon revealed its excitement over the “promise of ambient computing” by opening its fall hardware event with a new smart thermostat. Like others we’ve seen from companies like Nest, it will automatically adjust your indoor environment when it detects that you’re home and based on other learned preferences. Amazon has built up Alexa’s ability to act on “Hunches” over the last few years, and it appears the thermostat relies on a deep connection with the AI assistant’s smarts to understand what it should do and when.

Integrating smart features like Alexa routines and presence detection at its price means that it’s not only poised to undercut more expensive products like the $130 Nest or Ecobee’s $250 option. It’s even cheaper than value-priced smart thermostats like this Wyze thermostat that is generally available for about $80.

The company says it developed the new device in partnership with the makers of Honeywell Home smart thermostats and confirmed it’s ready to work with “most existing HVAC systems.”

Preorders for the $59.99 Amazon Smart Thermostat are opening today, and we should have more information about it shortly.

Developing...