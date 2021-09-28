Artificial intelligence might eventually write this article

I hope my headline is an overstatement, purely for job purposes, but in this week’s Vergecast artificial intelligence episode, we explore the world of large language models and how they might be used to produce AI-generated text in the future. Maybe it’ll give writers ideas for the next major franchise series, or write full blog posts, or, at the very least, fill up websites with copy that’s too arduous for humans to do.

Among the people we speak to is Nick Walton, the cofounder and CEO of Latitude, which makes the game AI Dungeon, which creates a plot in the game around what you put into it. (That’s how Walton ended up in a band of traveling goblins — you’ll just have to listen to understand how that makes sense!) We also chat with Samanyou Garg, founder of Writesonic, a company that offers various writing tools powered by AI. The company can even have AI write a blog post — I’m shaking! But really.

Anyway, toward the end of the episode, I chat with James Vincent, The Verge’s AI and machine learning senior reporter, who calms me down and helps me understand what the future of text-generation AI might be. He’s great. Check out the episode above, and make sure you subscribe to the Vergecast feed for one more episode of this AI miniseries, as well as the regular show. See you there!