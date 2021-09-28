Amazon will let you teach Alexa to recognize and respond to sounds

Today is Amazon’s fall product hardware showcase, and the company’s Alexa voice assistant is learning an intriguing new trick: Amazon says you’ll be able to program Alexa to recognize “custom sounds,” so it could theoretically alert you or trigger smart home actions when it hears something. The company’s experimented with this a lot in the past, saying it’s taught Alexa to detect snoring, and it turned the ability to detect breaking glass and smoke alarm sirens into its Alexa Guard feature in 2018 and 2019.

Theoretically, you could soon program Alexa to do far more, but the company isn’t providing a lot of details today. Amazon announced the feature alongside its sizable new Echo Show 15 smart display, which includes a custom AZ2 Neural Edge chip to do some of its processing, but it’s not clear if Echo devices will need that new chip to make it work.

Amazon also announced that the AZ2 will help the Echo Show 15 use computer vision to identify different users — which it’s calling “Visual ID” — and do more speech processing on device. Amazon also threw around the phrase “Teachable AI.”

We’ll let you know when we have more details.