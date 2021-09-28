How to sign up for an invite for the Ring Always Home Cam, Amazon’s new security drone

First announced last year, Amazon will begin selling its Ring Always Home Cam starting today, September 28th, alongside the new Ring Alarm Pro, Blink Video Doorbell, and several other products. There are just two caveats: access to the Ring Always Home Cam is invite-only at the moment, and it won’t ship until later this year.

The new Ring Always Home Cam is an autonomous, indoor security camera that essentially amounts to a flying drone strapped with a Ring camera on the bottom. With it, you can keep an eye on what’s going inside of your home even while you’re away. That’s because the device streams 1080p video to your smartphone via the Ring app, allowing you to check for intruders or make sure you didn’t leave the stovetop on at a moment’s notice.

While owners can set up preselected paths for the drone to fly on, it’s also capable of automatically flying to other areas when it detects motion. What’s more, the drone additionally integrates with a Ring Alarm security system so that if your alarm goes off, the drone will fly a preset course to check out what’s going on. You also don’t need to worry about the drone running out of battery while you’re gone, either; once it’s finished flying around your home, the drone will automatically return to its dock to recharge like many of today’s modern robot vacuums.

Ring Always Home Cam $250 The Ring Always Home Cam is an indoor security camera that streams 1080p video to your smartphone via the Ring app, letting you keep an eye on your home while you’re away. It integrates with the Ring Alarm system, too, so if an alarm goes off, the drone will fly a preselected path. $250 at Amazon

The Ring Always Home Cam sells for $249.99, and if you’re located in the US, you can apply for an invite here. If you’re on the fence, you can also check out this video to get a better idea of how the flying security camera works in action.