Elon Musk, live at the Code Conference

We’re at the 2021 Code Conference here in Beverly Hills, California — and very soon, Elon Musk will take the stage in an interview with Kara Swisher. As always with Musk, there will be more than enough to talk about. There’s the latest from Tesla, self-driving, and where Cybertruck development is. Just today, we learned that Tesla is being sued by Texas cops after a Model X on autopilot slammed into five officers.

Then we’ve got SpaceX, space tourism, and satellite internet. Plus, we could talk about Dogecoin, Twitter, and whether Musk is thinking much about the Securities and Exchange Commission these days.

Oh, and of course, we could revisit the topic of whether we are still living in a simulation or if we can escape. (Hey, the fourth Matrix movie is coming, so why not?) So yeah, there’s a lot that could happen. We’ll be live-blogging his interview with Swisher right here.