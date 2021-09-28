Netflix scoops up Oxenfree developer Night School

Netflix is continuing its push into video games with the acquisition of Night School Studio, the team best-known for 2016’s Oxenfree and 2019’s Afterparty. (Oxenfree, it should be noted, had strong Stranger Things vibes — and Night School also previously worked on a canceled Stranger Things title.)

“Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart,” Night School’s Sean Krankel said in a statement. “Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.”

The studio says it will continue to work on Oxenfree II, as well as “cooking up new game worlds.”

The acquisition is just the latest part of Netflix’s ongoing push into games. Earlier this year, the company hired Mike Verdu, formerly of EA and Oculus, to head up its gaming efforts, and it’s currently testing having games in its mobile app — just today, that test expanded to include Spain and Italy.

“We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play,” Verdu said as part of today’s announcement. “Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases. Stay tuned for more.”