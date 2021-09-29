Google is announcing several new updates and features to its core search functions for its Search On fall 2021 event. The new changes to search utilize AI through Google Lens visual searches in new ways; allow for easier window shopping online through local stores, checking what’s in stock at a nearby shop right from a product search; and introduce improvements to tracking wildfires through Google Maps, among other things.

We have all the info on the latest features to come to Google search and will continue to monitor how these new updates take shape. Stay tuned to check out all the coverage of Search On 2021 and Google’s new announcements.