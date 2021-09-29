The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus December 29th

Disney’s The Book of Boba Fett, a new show focused on the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter, will premiere on Disney Plus on December 29th, Disney announced Wednesday.

Disney revealed that the show was in the works after a post-credits scene during the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Shortly after that big reveal, we learned that the show would premiere in December 2021, but now we have an official date.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Disney:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Beyond that, though, we don’t know much, so we’ll have to wait for Disney to share more to get a better picture of what to expect. (Here’s hoping that the date announcement means a trailer is coming soon.)

The Book of Boba Fett is just one of many Star Wars shows on Disney Plus. This month saw the premiere of Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology, and there are many in the works, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.