Vergecast: How much will Apple’s App Store policies really change?

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where we discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, Verge executive editor Dieter Bohn chats with managing editor Alex Cranz, and news editor Chaim Gartenberg to explain the changing Apple App Store policies for iPhone app developers.
Among the changes: Apple will now let developers of “reader” apps directly link their customers to their own sign-up website, where they could potentially bypass the 30 percent cut from Apple. The crew discuss what this and the other proposed changes means for Apple’s relationship with users and app developers.
Second half of the show, the topic moves to Microsoft — Windows 11 will release on October 5th and the PCs that will officially support it are still questionable. The crew discuss this and the rumors about what Microsoft will showcase at its upcoming Surface event on September 22nd.
There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like some more iPhone 13 rumors — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
Further reading:
- Reddit bans anti-vaccine subreddit r/NoNewNormal after site-wide protest
- Ivermectin misinformation has poisoned Amazon’s platform, with few fixes planned
- Apple’s $100 million settlement agreement “clarifies” App Store rules for developers, but doesn’t change much
- Apple concedes to let apps like Netflix, Spotify, and Kindle link to the web to sign up
- Apple and Google must allow developers to use other payment systems, new Korean law declares
- Apple will ask before it targets you with its ads in iOS 15
- Apple says Arizona and Georgia will be first to add state IDs to iPhones
- Microsoft announces Surface event for September 22nd
- Microsoft will release Windows 11 on October 5th
- Windows 11 won’t include Android app support at launch
- The Windows 11 upgrade situation just got less and more confusing
- Microsoft won’t stop you installing Windows 11 on older PCs
- Microsoft is threatening to withhold Windows 11 updates if your CPU is old
- Microsoft is kicking unsupported PCs out of Windows 11 testing
- The iPhone 13 could have satellite connectivity
- The iPhone 13’s rumored satellite link sounds like it’s just for emergencies
- The next Apple Watch may be delayed due to manufacturing issues
- Apple reportedly wants a Watch with more health tracking and could ship one next year
- Apple buys classical music streaming service Primephonic
- Midrange Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears again in leaked manual
- Samsung adds new foldable features to its older Z Fold and Z Flip phones with One UI 3.1.1
- Fashion follows function: what’s next for the phone industry
- TV streaming service Locast suspends service after court ruling
- This chainless drive system could revolutionize e-bike designs
- Sony’s new PS5 model weighs less because it has a smaller heatsink
- Bose announces QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones with 24-hour battery life
