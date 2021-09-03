Vergecast: How much will Apple’s App Store policies really change?

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where we discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Verge executive editor Dieter Bohn chats with managing editor Alex Cranz, and news editor Chaim Gartenberg to explain the changing Apple App Store policies for iPhone app developers.

Among the changes: Apple will now let developers of “reader” apps directly link their customers to their own sign-up website, where they could potentially bypass the 30 percent cut from Apple. The crew discuss what this and the other proposed changes means for Apple’s relationship with users and app developers.

Second half of the show, the topic moves to Microsoft — Windows 11 will release on October 5th and the PCs that will officially support it are still questionable. The crew discuss this and the rumors about what Microsoft will showcase at its upcoming Surface event on September 22nd.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like some more iPhone 13 rumors — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

