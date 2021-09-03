Christopher Lloyd plays Rick Sanchez in new Rick and Morty promo

A brief new promo for Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty features Christopher Lloyd playing the titular Rick Sanchez, scratching an itch that has persisted for many fans since the show’s genesis as a Back to the Future spoof.

In the 14-second clip, we see Lloyd hop out of a portal and into his garage alongside Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It), playing a pretty convincing Morty. Lloyd then does his best riff on Han Solo’s famous line from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with a signature Rick Sanchez belch added for good measure: “Morty, we’re home.”

Aside from an “aw, jeez” from Martell, that’s it. There’s no explicit mention of whether this is an allusion to a potential Lloyd cameo in Sunday’s season five finale, or if it’s just another quick one-off clip — which the showrunners have made a number of over the years. The clip is accompanied on Adult Swim’s various social media accounts by “C-132,” though, which is how different universes within the show are named. Rick and Morty’s main storyline takes place in universe C-137.

Does that multiversal proximity mean anything? Seems like fans will have to wait until Sunday night to find out. Casting Lloyd as Sanchez for part of an actual episode would feel like a fun way to close the loop on the series... if Rick and Morty’s creators weren’t contracted to make dozens more episodes in the coming years. Even if it’s just for this promo, though, it’s a nice nod to the show’s origins, and a satisfying one at that.