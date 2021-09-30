The Game Awards will take place in December

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards, the annual Oscars-like award show for video games, will take place on December 9th. The show will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and unlike last year, there will be an in-person audience — though it will be an invite-only event. Details about specific health and safety protocols for the in-person event will be shared “in the coming weeks,” according to a press release.

The awards, which will be hosted by creator and executive producer Geoff Keighley, will also be livestreamed on more than 40 different platforms, so you’ll be able to watch from home if you want. The show organizers are also promising that there will be “free playable game content” available as part of an “immersive digital experience.”

There could be some surprising reveals in store

Like previous years, The Game Awards will also feature “first-look world premieres and new game announcements.” There was some big news in 2020, including the announcements of Master Chief in Fortnite and Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Microsoft brought a huge surprise to the 2019 show: the reveal of the Xbox Series X. There aren’t any details about what announcements to expect this year, but if past years are any indication, there could be some fun surprises in store.