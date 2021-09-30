Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan

Microsoft is launching its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. The software giant has been testing streaming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games in these markets over the past few months, and is now ready to greatly expand the reach of its xCloud technology.

XCloud will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in Brazil and Mexico later today, meaning it technically launches in Australia and Japan in the early hours of October 1st. Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available through the dedicated Android and Xbox Windows apps, or via the web for iOS and other devices.

Microsoft is now offering Xbox Cloud Gaming in 26 countries, thanks to this big expansion. “Since cloud gaming is powered by custom Xbox Series X consoles, that means these games are being played on an Xbox in the cloud, bringing faster load times and improved frame rates to the gameplay experience,” explains Catherine Gluckstein, Microsoft’s head of Project xCloud.

Alongside the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft also announced during its Tokyo Game Show broadcast that Scarlet Nexus will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass later today.