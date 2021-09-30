Clubhouse finally lets you record conversations

Clubhouse is getting a bunch of new features next month, including one many people have wanted: in-app recording. Starting in October, app users will be able to record a room, save it to their profile and club, or download it. Clubhouse is calling the feature “replays.” Creators and moderators are the ones who can record, and they can toggle that option on or off. Rooms must be public to be recorded.

Along with full recordings, users will be able to create 30-second shareable clips in rooms that allow it. The app is also gaining a search feature so people can type a keyword or name and receive the rooms, people, clubs, and bios that match. Finally, spatial audio is also now coming to Android devices after rolling out to iOS devices in August.

To create a clip, users can tap on a scissor icon that will capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely.

I embedded a couple GIFs above to give you a better sense of how these features work, but broadly, they address some key issues Clubhouse has had: discovery and the desire to revisit conversations that already happened. Currently, the best way to promote a Clubhouse room is to tweet or post about it somewhere else. The clips tool might draw more people in and bring them to the app to hear the rest of an ongoing conversation. In-app search should also solve some of that as people hunt for rooms that might interest them, rather than relying on the algorithm to promote them.

This brings Clubhouse more up to speed with Twitter Spaces, which allows recording, as does Spotify’s competitor Greenroom. Presumably, these social audio platforms might end up becoming the place people record podcasts and other content in public, with the goal being to edit that content once a session is complete and distribute it more as a podcast.