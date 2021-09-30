Best Buy is restocking Nvidia RTX 30-series cards in stores on Friday morning

If you’re an avid PC builder, you know that getting your hands on any of Nvidia’s 30-series GPUs has been next to impossible since they debuted. But Best Buy is hosting an event in select stores starting Friday, October 1st to give you the opportunity. If you haven't been outside in a while, you can use this page to find the store closest to you that will have these GPUs in stock, sold at their retail price.

Unfortunately, you can't just head down there cash in hand and hope to snatch one up. Best Buy has stated that you’ll need to line up at one of the designated stores before 7:30AM local time. This is when employees will begin handing out a limited amount of tickets (one per customer) that will allow you to purchase a single GPU. Of course, this is not a guarantee that everyone in line will get a ticket, or that everyone will get their graphics card of choice.

A spokesperson from Best Buy has shared with The Verge that the following models will be available at all participating stores.

So grab your favorite space blanket and your comfiest lawn chair; if you line up early, there's a fair chance you could take home one of these GPUs. But don’t sweat it if you can’t make it to this one. Best Buy hosts these restock events just about every month.