EA promotes Laura Miele to COO, making her one of the most powerful women in gaming

Electronic Arts is promoting chief studios officer Laura Miele to chief operating officer, the company announced Thursday. The change is a big promotion for Miele, who already had significant leadership at the company overseeing 25 different studios. The new role will give Miele greater oversight over the company and arguably makes her the most powerful woman in gaming, an industry where there are few female executives, fewer in the C-suite, and where those C-suite execs are often in charge of HR or finance rather than the company’s products.

Ubisoft did make Virginie Hass its chief studios operating officer last August, following scandals over a toxic culture including sexual harassment and misconduct that went as high as the C-suite ranks.

Miele joined EA in 1996 and has served as chief studios officer since April 2018. The Verge spoke with Miele in July, where she discussed how the pandemic changed development at EA. Miele will move into the role over the next few months, according to an SEC filing (PDF).

EA also announced that chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen will be leaving the company. He’s expected to depart in 2022, and a search to replace him “will begin immediately.” Chris Bruzzo, who was previously the company’s executive vice president of marketing, commercial, and positive play, will become the company’s chief experience officer.