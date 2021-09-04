Sony to offer free Horizon Forbidden West PS4 to PS5 upgrade after criticism

Sony is now planning to offer a free Horizon Forbidden West upgrade from PS4 to PS5. The U-turn follows widespread criticism after the company announced there would be no upgrade path for Horizon Forbidden West PS4 players, despite an original promise of a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

“It’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark,” admits Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

Sony had originally planned to force PS4 players of Horizon Forbidden West to purchase the $79.99 Digital Deluxe edition, $199.99 Collector’s edition, or $259.99 Regalla edition to get access to both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Forbidden West.

Sony is now also committing to a $10 digital upgrade option for both digital and physical versions of PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles. That means the next God of War, Gran Turismo 7, and other Sony first-party cross-gen games will have a $10 digital upgrade option for PS4 players wanting to move to the PS5 version of the games.