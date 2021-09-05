Segway’s Navimow robot will mow your lawn using GPS

Segway has introduced its first robot mower, the Navimow, that uses GPS to stay on your lawn and keep it neatly trimmed. So unlike other robot mowers, you won’t have to install a boundary wire to keep the robot on the right patch of grass.

Segway says its Exact Fusion Locating System keeps the Navimow to “precise positions and systematic mowing patterns,” keeping its position accurate to within two centimeters. If its GPS signal is temporarily weak, the Navimow has sensors that will keep it mowing.

Users define the boundaries of the area to be mowed for the Navimow using its smartphone app, including giving it directions for which areas to avoid. Segway says the Navimow’s algorithm “determines a systemic mowing path,” and doesn’t have to criss-cross already-mowed areas.

The Navimow has offset blades that let it cut as close as possible on a lawn’s edges. Its Blade Halt technology can detect things in the grass like pets, toys, or kids, and stop the mower’s blades from spinning. While Segway says the Navimow can “withstand rainfall, heavy splashing and high-pressure water jets,” its rain sensor guides it back to its charging station if it detects rain starting. Segway hasn’t said yet when the Navimow will be available in the US.

The Navimow can handle inclines in lawns of up to 45 degrees, and runs at a relatively quiet 54 dB. Segway has four models of the Navimow starting with the H500E, which can be used on a lawn up to 500 square meters, or about 5400 square feet in area, and is priced at €1199, or about $1,425.

The Navimow H800, priced at €1499 ( about $1,781), is designed for lawns of up to 800 square meters (about 8,600 square feet); the H1500E can tackle lawns of 1,500 square meters (roughly 16,145 feet) and costs €1999 ($2,375); and the H3000E can mow lawns up to 3000 square meters (about 33,000 square feet) with a price tag of €2499 (or $2,969).