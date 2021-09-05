New Trailers: Moonfall, The Wheel of Time, Belfast, and more

I have to say I’m really appreciating what Ted Lasso is doing in season 2, and this week’s episode had some really great work from Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Niles. I won’t spoil it, but it was remarkable how the couch scene, which would have been just another “Ted being loopy” scene played for comic effect in season one hit completely different now that Ted’s realized he needs help with his mental health. Also, I recommend this New York Times profile of Niles — it’s a few weeks old but nicely captures how she sees Dr. Sharon fitting in with the rest of the Lasso team.

Now on to this week’s teasers and trailers:

Moonfall

“What if the moon fell to earth” is the premise of this Roland Emmerich flick, which looks like about what you’d expect from the director of Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow— loud, lots of action, and a desperate band of heroes who nobody takes seriously but who have to save the world. Oh and guess what: according to the official description “our Moon is not what we think it is.” Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Michael Pena, John Bradley, and Donald Sutherland star in Moonfall, which is due in theaters February 4th.

The Wheel of Time

This series is yet another long-awaited production that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is finally coming to Amazon Prime Video. Based on the series of books started by the late Robert Jordan (which was finished by Brandon Sanderson), The Wheel of Time focuses on Rosamund Pike’s Moraine, a member of the powerful all-female Aes Sedai organization, as she leads a group of five young people on a journey around the world, one of whom will fulfill the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn. The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time arrive on Amazon Prime Video November 19th, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.

No Time to Die

I’ve lost track of how many trailers and teasers have come out for the latest James Bond movie, whose US theatrical release date as of this moment is October 8th. It very likely could get pushed back again. In No Time to Die, 007 is recruited back into active service to help find a missing scientist, and runs into a terrorist leader bent on revenge. Daniel Craig (in what he’s said will be his last outing as Bond), Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes star in No Time to Die.

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this coming-of-age story set in the Irish city during the late 1960s, when The Troubles began. It’s already getting Oscar buzz, which seems warranted given its all-star cast. Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, and Jude Hill star in Belfast, due in theaters November 12th.