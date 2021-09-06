Sims 4 Spa Day update adds high maintenance Sims and ways to pamper them

The Sims 4’s Spa Day Game Pack, which was first released over six years ago in 2015, is receiving a free update this week that adds nail designs created by modder Ebonix. The update, which will be available on September 7th, adds a host of other features including a new “High Maintenance” trait and the ability for child Sims to do yoga and meditation.

There are also new options to get manicures, pedicures, and facial masks, and Sims can earn money by teaching mindfulness, developer Maxis says. Sims can now aspire to be a “Zen Guru,” “Self-Care Specialist,” or simply seek out “Inner Peace.”

So not only do I have a Simself in an OFFICIAL @TheSims Trailer, but I also worked with them to create these beautiful nails for the Spa Day Refresh!



Y'all... I HAVE CONTENT IN THE SIMS. FOREVER!!! YOU AIN'T NEVER GETTING RID OF ME NOW!!! https://t.co/7kTR78piKN pic.twitter.com/qcQvi1qcGi — ° •ebonix• ° (@EbonixSims) September 3, 2021

Danielle “EbonixSims” Udo is a veteran modder of The Sims who has made significant contributions to the game’s ability to create diverse Sims. Ebonix, as well as other modders like Amira “Xmiramira” Virgil have been credited with adding new skin tones and hairstyles for Black sims, creating diversity options that were sorely lacking from the original game.

The update comes a little over a year after executive producer and general manager of The Sims, Lyndsay Pearson, pledged that Maxis would be doing more to improve the game’s options for creating diverse Sims, and that it would be working with community members “to make sure we get this right.” These included the addition of “at least a hundred” new skin tone swatches, new makeup options, and updates to the game’s hairstyles.

“Inclusivity is at the core of The Sims franchise,” Pearson said at the time. “From the beginning, we set out to let you build Sims that look like you, or people you know. And we understand it doesn’t feel like we’re truly living up to that promise.”

The Spa Day refresh is coming to PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PS4, and will be available free to anyone who already owns the game pack.