Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun expansion also delayed to 2022

Microsoft’s Top Gun expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator is being delayed to match the movie’s shifted release date. Paramount announced earlier this month that it’s delaying the rest of its 2021 films, pushing Top Gun: Maverick from its Thanksgiving weekend release date to May 27th, 2022.

The Top Gun expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator had been planned for later this year, and will now be “released alongside the movie,” according to Microsoft and Asobo Studio. We still don’t have a whole lot of information on what Asobo Studio is planning to add with the Top Gun expansion, apart from some jets and locations from Top Gun: Maverick. “We look forward to sharing more information in the future,” says a blog post from Microsoft’s Flight Simulator team.

Microsoft originally announced the Top Gun expansion at E3 earlier this year, alongside the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator for the Xbox Series X / S. The teaser trailer for the expansion includes a look at some of the jets coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator, and even an aircraft carrier that players may be able to land on next year.

Paramount moved Top Gun: Maverick to 2022 due to concerns around the delta variant and a spike in COVID-19 cases. Jackass Forever is also being delayed to next year, and Mission: Impossible 7 will now be released on September 30th, 2022.