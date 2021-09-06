Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits Amazon’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series

According to Deadline and Variety, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has decided to leave Amazon’s upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. She was originally set to co-star alongside Donald Glover, but the Hollywood publications report that creative differences between the two have led the Fleabag creator to depart the production.

Her exit is described as amicable, and Glover will remain onboard while Waller-Bridge’s role will be recast.

Amazon’s Mr. and Mrs Smith series, based on the 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was scheduled to go into production in 2022; in addition to her co-starring role, Waller-Bridge also originally planned to executive produce the series along with Glover.

The two previously appeared together in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Their pairing for Mr. and Mrs. Smith was announced back in February on Instagram, which left many fans excited about the casting.

Waller-Bridge is currently at work on the still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones film, which began shooting back in June. As for Glover, after some delays, his Atlanta TV series is expected to return to FX for season three in the first half of 2022.