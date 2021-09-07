 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LG’s portable Xboom 360 speaker brings its own light show

Because even DJs get old

By Thomas Ricker

Who’s ready to for some scratching?
Image: LG

LG, the company that maintains an entire lineup of “party speakers” adored by muscle-y guys who buy beer in buckets, is back with a subdued model. The LG Xboom 360 (model RP4) speaker has a design that still says “party,” but with a more wine-from-a-box aesthetic.

The portable 360-degree speaker has a 29Wh battery that lasts for up to 10 hours between charges. The speaker can supply up to 120W of power to its 5.25-inch woofer and 2-inch horn tweeter when plugged into the wall, and accepts audio over Bluetooth, USB, or Aux-in sources. The integrated light has ambient, nature, and party presets, and can be further customized in the companion app. It’s available in your choice of beige, burgundy, black, or green fabric coverings.

A speaker for party-people who drink watermelon through straws.
Image: LG

Naturally, it includes a “DJ Effect” feature that allows for mixing samples and scratching. Oh, god.

The new Xboom RP4 is available this month in “key markets,” including the US where it’s priced at $399.99. Or buy two and link them together for double the audio. You deserve it.

