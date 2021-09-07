The Matrix: Resurrections teases a full trailer on Thursday with a familiar choice

The Matrix: Resurrections is still a ways off with a premier date of December 22nd, 2021, but you can watch two (and maybe more) teasers for the highly anticipated film today, in advance of a full trailer on Thursday. The teasers appear on the recently revived “What is The Matrix” website, gated by the film franchise’s all too familiar choice — red pill or blue pill?

The red pill teaser, after pushing through recognizable threads of vertical green scrolling code, makes immediate callbacks to the revolutionary conflict at the heart of the series, with clips of what looks like returning star Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Keanu Reeves as Neo, and new cast member Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. A voiceover directed at you, the viewer, notes the real-life time of day, and how “it could be this is the first day of the rest of your life, but if you want it, you gotta fight for it.”

The blue pill teaser, featuring the vocal stylings of another new cast member, Jonathan Groff, admonishes you for “losing the capacity to discern reality from fiction” along with clips of copious amounts of blue pills. “It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don’t want anyone to get hurt, do we?” Groff’s voicer concludes.

The teasers don’t offer a whole lot to go on, but they are admittedly very exciting. Not just because Warner Bros. has apparently jerry-rigged a way for the teaser to somewhat robotically call out the time of day wherever you are, but also because the teasers themselves seem somewhat fluid, slotting in new clips — Keanu’s hand here, Groff smiling smugly at a city skyline there — depending on the time of day.

You can see all the variations of the teasers yourself by heading to The Matrix website.