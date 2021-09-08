HBO Max is coming to parts of Europe on October 26th

HBO Max will launch in Europe next month on October 26th, the streaming service announced today. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra are the first six countries it’ll be available in, before it expands to the following 14 territories next year: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The list of territories corresponds to the regions currently covered by HBO Europe, which operates a handful of different streaming services on the continent including HBO España, HBO Nordic, and HBO Go. The company has previously said it plans to transition its European HBO-branded services to HBO Max over the course of this year.

Larger markets like the UK, Italy, France, and Germany are absent from the list

Notably absent from the list are larger markets like the UK, Italy, France, and Germany. HBO has historically not operated standalone services in these countries, The Hollywood Reporter notes, but has instead opted to license its content to local operators like Comcast-owned Sky in the UK. HBO says that “additional territory launches are also planned for next year.”

“WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe,” said Head of HBO Max International Johannes Larcher. “HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.” HBO Max currently includes content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, and Cartoon Network, as well as new content branded as Max Originals.

HBO Max debuted in the US in May last year. In June, the streaming service launched across 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Today’s announcement doesn’t mention how much European customers can expect to pay for the streaming service. Instead, that information will be announced in a virtual launch event planned for next month, HBO says.