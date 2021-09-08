Logitech’s new dock is designed for a work from home world

Logitech is announcing a new all-in-one dock that’s designed for the new realities of a post-pandemic hybrid workforce. “When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock,” says Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president of Logitech video collaboration.

The $399 Logi Dock lets you connect up to five USB devices and up to two monitors, all while charging a laptop with a single cable connection. The dock itself is a giant speaker, because it’s also designed with meetings in mind. There are meeting controls on the Logi Dock that let you quickly mute or disable video in Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. Logitech has even included a built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone that makes it easy to join meetings without having to use a separate dedicated microphone or headset.

Logi Dock will also integrate into your calendar, thanks to Logitech’s Logi Tune software. If a meeting is about to start, the Logi Dock will light up to let you know, and you can join just by tapping the dock. If you’re not using the Logi Dock for meetings, you can also use it as a speaker for your PC or any Bluetooth-enabled device.

The Logi Dock includes two USB-A 3.0 ports at the rear, alongside two USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a DisplayPort, a HDMI port, USB-C upstream, a Kensington lock slot, and a Bluetooth pairing button. At the side there’s also a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port.

Logitech’s Logi Dock will be available in both graphite and white options this winter for $399.