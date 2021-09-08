In Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are astronomers trying to save the world

It’s not quite as terrifying as the moon falling, but Netflix’s upcoming Don’t Look Up deals with another space-related disaster: a comet that’s on a collision course with the Earth. The twist here is that, after two low-level astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover the problem, no one seems to believe them. That includes a president played by Meryl Streep, with Jonah Hill as her annoying son (and chief of staff).

The first trailer looks like a lot of fun, and the cast is similarly impressive; outside of main stars there are also appearances from the likes of Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry. Don’t Look Up was directed and written by Adam McKay, whose past credits include Anchorman, Step Brothers, and The Big Short.

The movie will stream on Netflix on December 24th, after premiering in select theaters on December 10th.