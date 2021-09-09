The Matrix: Resurrections trailer is finally here

The long-awaited trailer for the fourth Matrix installment is finally here alongside the film’s official title: The Matrix: Resurrections. The trailer for Resurrections was first previewed at a CinemaCon presentation from Warner Bros. Pictures on Tuesday, August 24th, in Las Vegas before being released to the public today.

The trailer features clips of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Neil Patrick Harris playing the role of Neo’s therapist. “Am I crazy?” Neo asks, as his pre-awoken Thomas Anderson persona. “We don’t use that word in here,” Harris’ character replies.

“It’s time to fly”

The trailer also depicts what is widely suspected to be a young Morpheus (played by franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) telling Neo that “it’s time to fly” while handing him a red pill (though Fishburne himself was not asked to reprise his role in The Matrix sequel).

The trailer is full-on nostalgia for Matrix fans. There are black cats, fights in dojos, high speed action sequences (on a train instead of a highway), fight scenes in corridors, bullets being stopped in mid-air, and Neo must once again follow a woman to learn the truth, only this time, the white rabbit he’s trailing after isn’t just a tattoo on her shoulder, but also Jefferson Airplane’s classic song pumping along as blue pills spill into a sink. Explosions? Oh yeah, and plenty of physics-defying karate kicks, too. We’re also left to ponder what’s real and what’s simulated along a shifting timeline in true Matrix fashion.

“After all these years, to be going back to where it all started... back to the Matrix,” says another new addition to the franchise, Jonathan Groff, as the trailer ends.

The Matrix: Resurrections is written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The film is scheduled to premiere exclusively in theaters on December 22nd.

On Tuesday, fans were treated to a unique teaser website that presented different tiny snippets of the trailer depending on when you logged in — and, of course, whether you chose the red or blue pill.