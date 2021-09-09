Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection remasters two classics for PS5 and PC

At its PlayStation Showcase on Thursday, Sony announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remaster of both Uncharted: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and it’s coming to both PS5 and PC. The collection will be released in early 2022, Sony says, though the PS5 version will be released first while the PC version will arrive “shortly after,” according to a PlayStation Blog post.

Uncharted: A Thief’s End is the fourth mainline game in the hit series starring Nathan Drake, while Lost Legacy is a side story starring Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. The arrival of A Thief’s End on PC isn’t a complete surprise, as the PC release was mentioned in a May investor presentation.

Uncharted creator Naughty Dog’s last big release was The Last of Us Part II, which was released in June 2020. The game got a patch in May that enables the game to run at a targeted 60fps on PlayStation 5. Sony is also rumored to be working on a PS5 remake of the original The Last of Us.