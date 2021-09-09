Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max adds Wi-Fi 6 and faster performance

Amazon is today introducing a new flagship streaming stick that joins the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick Lite. Dubbed the “Fire TV Stick 4K Max” (sigh) and priced at $54.99, the company’s latest device has improved processing power, more memory, and also adds speedier Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. Plus it maintains wide support for HDR formats including Dolby Vision. Preorders start today, and Amazon currently shows a delivery date of October 7th.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40 percent faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon attributes those gains to its new quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. It’s also now got a faster 750MHz GPU, and Amazon has added auto low-latency mode to help get the best possible performance out of its Luna cloud gaming service.

Amazon claims Wi-Fi 6 is something that can’t be found in streaming gadgets for under $179. (That’s a reference to the 2021 Apple TV 4K, if you’re wondering.) The company thinks it’s a significant addition for more robust, reliable streaming. In another first for Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has received Energy Star certification. Its low power mode has improved to use 15 percent less power than the low power mode on the existing Stick 4K.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote — now with branded shortcut buttons — and runs the refreshed, content-focused software experience that rolled out across the Fire TV lineup earlier this year.

Amazon says the Fire TV Stick is the best-selling streaming player in the United States, so it’s trying to keep that momentum going strong with this new model that still manages to come in under the $60 mark.