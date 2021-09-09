The biggest announcements and best trailers from Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021

Sony is the latest video game company to put on a big virtual event, and its PlayStation Showcase 2021 didn’t disappoint. It was a chance to show off some of the biggest games coming to the PS5, and while there were some notable absences — Sony still isn’t talking much about the next generation of PlayStation VR — we were able to catch a glimpse of highly-anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. There were even a few surprises, like a new Wolverine game.

Here’s everything you need to catch up on the showcase.

Sony opened the show with a reveal that’s been rumored for some time: the classic Star Wars role-playing game Knights of the Old Republic is getting a next-gen remake. However, aside from the fact that it’s coming to the PS5, that’s all we know right now.

Spider-Man developer Insomniac had plenty of news to share. Not only is the studio working on a sequel that’s due out in 2023 and features Venom, but it’s also working on another superhero title with a mysterious Wolverine game.

It’s been a long-time coming, but the sequel to the acclaimed God of War reboot now has a trailer, so you can see what Kratos and Atreus have been up to.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a release date

Gearbox’s fantasy spin on Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, now has a release date: the game will be out on March 25th. You can get another glimpse at it in the new trailer above.

Forspoken has a new trailer

Curious name aside, Forspoken is one of the more interesting action games on the horizon, and the latest trailer shows off the fast-paced movement and combat, along with plenty of spells. It’s expected to launch next spring.

We already knew Remedy was remastering Alan Wake, but now the developer has finally shown off what the spooky new version looks like with a brief trailer.

Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PS5 next March

The next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V — which, it should be noted, originally launched in 2013 — is coming to the PlayStation 5 next year, with an expected March debut. The wildly popular GTA Online will also be available.

Ghostwire Tokyo still looks hot

I don’t have a lot to say here other than Ghostwire: Tokyo, from Tango Gameworks, looks amazing. Check out the new trailer above — the game is slated for a spring launch on PS5 and PC.

Radiohead has partnered with Fortnite developer Epic on a project described as “an upside-down digital / analogue universe created from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and audio design by Nigel Godrich. It commemorates the coming of age of Radiohead’s records, Kid A and Amnesiac.”

The two most recent Uncharted games, A Thief’s End and Lost Legacy, are being remastered. The surprise is that they’re not just coming to the PS5 but also the PC. The collection is expected early next year.

It wouldn’t be a Sony event without PlayStation’s premier racing series, so it was nice to see a slick new Gran Turismo 7 trailer appear. Even better: the game has a release date of March 4th, 2022.