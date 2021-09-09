Facebook and Ray-Ban’s smart glasses leak before launch

Facebook and Ray-Ban are set to announce their smart glasses collaboration later today, September 9th, and right on cue Evan “Evleaks” Blass has posted a ton of alleged photos of the product lineup. The glasses are called Ray-Ban Stories, and other than the box it doesn’t look like Facebook branding appears anywhere on the product.

Evleaks’ images include three distinct frame styles — Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor — and they all look pretty close to the classic Ray-Ban designs. The difference, of course, is the presence of two cameras by the hinges on either side. There’s also a button along the top of the right temple, which could potentially be used to operate the cameras.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said of the glasses that they “have [Ray-Ban’s] iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things.” They don’t have screens for AR functionality, however, so we’re still in the dark about what those things might be. Zuckerberg said that the product is part of the company’s “journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future,” and more advanced AR glasses are also in the works.

For now, these pictures don’t do much to show how or whether Facebook has leapt beyond the capabilities of even Snap’s early Spectacles — other than by making glasses that look like regular Ray-Bans, of course. We’ll hopefully have the answer to that question later today.