Google Photos will now ship individual prints directly to your door

Google Photos now lets you order prints of specific photographs and get them shipped to homes in the US for as little as $0.18 plus shipping, the company has announced. Although it’s previously been possible to print individual photos through Google Photos, until now you’ve had to pick them up from a local Walmart, CVS, or Walgreens. Otherwise, getting prints shipped has required paying for Google’s $6.99 a month photo subscription, which sends 10 cardstock photo prints each month.

Alongside the new shipping option, Google is also expanding the sizes available. There’s now the option of getting prints in larger 11x14, 12x18, 16x20, and 20x30-inch sizes, in addition to the previously available 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10-inch options. Canvas prints, which were already available with shipping, are also getting new 8x10, 16x16, 20x30, 24x36, 30x40, and 36x36-inch sizes, which will sit alongside the existing 8x8, 11x14, and 16x20-inch selection.