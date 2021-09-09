Vivo finally adopts wireless charging with new X70 Pro Plus flagship

Vivo has announced the X70 series, its latest line of flagship phones. It sees the company further extend its camera partnership with renowned lens company Zeiss while refining the blueprint laid down by the X50 and X60 phones from the past year-plus.

The X70 Pro Plus is the top-of-the-line device, featuring a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 6.783-inch (yes that’s the stated spec) 1440p OLED screen, and a 4,500mAh battery that uses Vivo’s 55W FlashCharge technology. More importantly, it has 50W wireless fast charging that also works with Qi. This is Vivo’s first ever phone to support wireless charging, which should make it a more viable switching option for anyone who’s already put Qi chargers all over their house.

The X70 Pro Plus’ Zeiss-branded camera array includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel gimbal-stabilized ultrawide, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto. Vivo has added three new simulated bokeh modes based on the optical characteristics of classic Zeiss glass, including Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar. The Pro Plus also has a new Vivo-designed image processor called the Imaging Chip V1 that’s designed to improve performance in noise reduction and motion compensation.

The X70 Pro and X70 have smaller 6.56-inch 120Hz displays, Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processors, and 44W FlashCharge — but still no wireless charging. The X70 Pro’s camera system bumps the ultrawide down to 12 megapixels, while the X70’s triple array includes a 40-megapixel primary and two 12-megapixel sensors.

Vivo hasn’t given full pricing or release information for the X70 series except to say that it’s “gradually rolling out in markets such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and more” from today. We’ll bring you more as we have it — the X70 Pro Plus in particular is looking like a compelling device.