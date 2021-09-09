Google Pixel 6 teaser gives first real-world look at the upcoming phone

Google has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Pixel 6 that includes several shots of the smartphone being used in the real world. The footage comes a little over a month after Google released its first official images of the upcoming device, which were limited to renders rather than actual photographs.

Over on its Instagram page, Google has also teased the phone in a new post which may give some hints about when its official launch might take place beyond “this fall.” As Android Police points out, the clock widgets in these images show the date as “Tue 19th.” And yes, the 19th of October falls on a Tuesday. That’s a little later than when Google announced the Pixel 5 last year (September 30th), but it’s definitely the right ballpark.

My colleague Dieter had the chance to try out (but not photograph) the Pixel 6 last month, when Google announced that it’ll be powered by a new Google-designed system on a chip (SoC) called Tensor, which features a Tensor Processing Unit to speed up AI operations. The Pixel 6 is coming in two versions. There’s a Pixel 6 Pro which will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ curved display, and three rear cameras including an ultrawide and a 4X optical-zoom folded telephoto lens. Meanwhile the regular Pixel 6 will have a slightly smaller 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ flat display, and no telephoto camera.