How to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021

While Microsoft has hosted plenty game showcases in 2021, Sony has been comparatively quiet about what’s coming to the PS5 in 2022. Well, Sony is going to break its relative silence with a 40-minute event that will offer “a look into the future of PS5.” The PlayStation Blog says to expect updates from its various PlayStation Studios (the number of which seem to grow every month) on games launching this holiday and others that will release in 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West may get some air time, since it’s a PlayStation-exclusive title that’ll be launching in the next handful of months. Of course, there’s more excitement about games we know less about. We’ve yet to see a trailer for the next God of War title, so perhaps it’ll make its gameplay debut. There are a host of other possibilities, like info on Gran Turismo 7 or news on the next-gen version of GTA V.

Perhaps Sony is ready to widely roll out the new PS5 firmware that will enable the M.2 SSD slot in all consoles. Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing DLC news for exclusives that released in 2021, like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

As for what we won’t see, Sony says the new PSVR hardware made for PS5 won’t be in the stream.

When does the PlayStation game showcase start?

The stream will kick off at 4PM ET / 1PM PT / 9PM BST on Thursday, September 9th. As previously mentioned, it’ll last for 40 minutes.

Where can I watch the PlayStation game showcase?

This event will be streamed on YouTube (embedded above) and Twitch. Sometimes, the Twitch stream can be a few seconds ahead, so keep that in mind.