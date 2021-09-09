Gran Turismo 7 will release in March 2022

Gran Turismo 7 resurfaced during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 with a new trailer. Sony’s head of PS Studios Hermen Hulst shared that it’s coming March 4th, 2022, and the trailer shows off more cars that you’ll likely never be able to afford — and lots of them. Inside of the cars, outside of them, and the gorgeous, presumably ray-traced vistas that you’ll be zipping around in.

The first trailer that debuted in June 2020 showed us as much, but this new one shows, well, even more of that, plus a more in-depth glimpse of the deep customization that Gran Turismo sims are known to offer. It also shows off some online gameplay as well as a look at the game’s deep photo mode. Hulst shared in a post-event chat that the game will take advantage of the DualSense’s rumble features and adaptive triggers.

Positioned next to the free-roaming action in Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox Series X / S consoles and PC, Gran Turismo 7’s driving should deliver a more subdued but nevertheless exciting gameplay.

Sony says more info will be shared about the game in the coming weeks, and it has details about its various modes and courses here.