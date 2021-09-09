Sega’s cashing in on old consoles by adding them to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

September 9th marks the anniversary of the US launch of Sega’s Dreamcast, its final console before the company pivoted completely to game development and publishing in the early aughts. Sega is honoring the Dreamcast, along with the Game Gear and Saturn, in the most illogical, but hilarious way by adding them as playable characters in the upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

"It's thinking..."



The Dreamcast launched in the US on 9.9.99! Now, 22 years later, the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear are rolling into the world of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania! ️#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #Dreamcast #SEGASaturn #GameGear pic.twitter.com/1CKNUHPdjk — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) September 9, 2021

Sega has already announced some downloadable content for the game before its October 5th, 2021 launch date. At launch, you’ll be able to play as Kiryu from Yakuza, as well as Beat from Jet Set Radio, and others. These consoles-turned-characters will be available on the game’s launch day, though you’ll need to pay $4.99 to access them. After launch in November, Sega will launch Morgana from Persona 5 as a character, and it will also cost $4.99 to unlock. Sega also announced recently that Hello Kitty will be a playable character.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz is coming to consoles for $39.99. On Steam, it’ll cost $29.99.