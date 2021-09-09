Spotify’s new ‘Enhance’ feature will spruce up your playlists with recommended songs

Spotify is rolling out a new feature called “Enhance,” which will automatically spiff up your playlists with recommended songs that (theoretically) fit in with your music’s existing style and theme.

The feature works through a new Enhance button that now appears at the top of playlists. Tap it to toggle it on, which causes Spotify’s algorithm to automatically add recommended songs that it thinks will fit into your playlist. Enhance-recommended songs will be marked with a bright green sparkles icon to indicate that they weren’t part of your original list and can be added permanently by tapping the plus button that appears next to the song.

Songs added through Enhance won’t replace or mess with your existing playlist songs, though, and can easily be removed by simply toggling off the Enhance button at the top of your playlist. You also won’t have to worry about the recommendations drowning out your original songs — Spotify will only add a maximum of 30 songs, with the additions spaced out after every two tracks.

Enhanced playlists are available on both Android and iOS and are set to roll out over the next month to Spotify Premium subscribers in the following countries: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and the US. The company notes that it’ll roll the feature out to additional countries in the future.