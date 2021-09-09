God of War: Ragnarok finally has a trailer

We’ve finally got a first glimpse at the newest entry in the “Kratos tries to Dad” series, and it looks pretty damn cool. God of War: Ragnarok, first teased almost exactly a year ago with naught more than a logo, finally has a trailer.

The new trailer, showcased during Sony’s PlayStation event, features Atreus bickering with his father about his destiny as the cataclysm of Ragnarok looms.

God of War: Ragnarok is the ninth entry in the series and sequel to 2018’s award-winning God of War. God of War took the marquee PlayStation franchise from ancient Greece to ancient Scandinavia, pitting Kratos against the gods and monsters of Norse mythology. Developed by Santa Monica Studios, God of War stars a not really kinder nor gentler Kratos as he struggles to be a father to his son Atreus. Together, Atreus and Kratos journey across a realm fighting monsters, vindictive gods, and having a neat lil’ chat with a kick-ass, world-eating, giant snake.

God of War was a critical darling, earning numerous accolades, including Game of the Year during 2018’s Game Awards. God of War: Ragnarok was slated for release in 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the game until 2022.