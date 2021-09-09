The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview will be available to everyone on September 24th

343 Industries is holding another Halo Infinite multiplayer preview later this month, and this time, it will be open to everyone. The next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview will kick off on Friday, September 24th, and all you need to do is sign up to be a Halo Insider before September 14th to get access.

This test will include access to the 4v4 multiplayer and Big Team Battle modes, alongside the regular Bot Arena and Academy Weapon Drills bot modes that were playable in the previous test.

The next #HaloInfinite multiplayer preview is targeted to arrive on Sept. 24! All fully registered Halo Insider profiles as of Sept. 13 are eligible to participate.



Don't miss out! Head to https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc, get your profile fully filled out, then prepare for takeoff. — Halo (@Halo) September 9, 2021

Halo Infinite is set to release on December 8th, but at launch, you won’t be able to edit multiplayer levels in Forge mode or play the campaign mode cooperatively with friends. 343 Industries tested a variety of Halo Infinite maps during the previous technical preview, so we’re expecting to see some new maps appear later this month that demonstrate the potential for the Big Team Battle mode.