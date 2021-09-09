Watch the first trailer for the Alan Wake remaster

Sony debuted the first trailer for Alan Wake Remastered at its PlayStation Showcase on Thursday. I’ve never played any of the games in the Alan Wake series, but I was intrigued by the mysterious and spooky trailer shown during the event.

If you’re not familiar with the plot of Alan Wake, here’s the YouTube description for Thursday’s trailer:

Play as troubled author Alan Wake, who goes on a desparate search for his missing photographer wife, Alice. The sleepy Pacific Northwestern town of Bright Falls isn’t what it seems. A malevolent presence lurks in the dark, and a horror story Alan doesn’t remember writing is coming true.

Fortunately, you won’t have long to wait until you can play the game for yourself — Alan Wake Remastered is coming to PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox Series S / X, and the Epic Games Store on PC next month, on October 5th. The remastered version offers 4K visuals and packs in both story expansions, The Signal and The Writer.

You can read more about the game in a new PlayStation Blog post from Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake.