Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake for the PS5

The legendary Star Wars roleplaying game Knights of the Old Republic is getting a PS5 remake, Sony announced today at its 2021 fall showcase.

The remake is being developed by Aspyr, which had previously worked on the Mac, Android, and iOS ports of both the original Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel, Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. It’s not clear whether BioWare — which originally developed Knights of the Old Republic in 2003 — is involved in the remake.

Set thousands of years before the Star Wars films, Knights of the Old Republic (or KOTOR, as its known by fans) is considered one of the greatest Star Wars games ever made, pitting players against the villainous Darth Revan and his Sith Empire. The original game was followed by a sequel (developed by Obsidian Entertainment) and the long-running Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has only been announced for the PlayStation 5 so far. No release window or additional platforms have been announced at this time.