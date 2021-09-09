Insomniac is making a Wolverine game for PS5

Insomniac had a huge hit on its hands when it ventured into the realm of superheroes with Spider-Man. Now, the studio is jumping into another Marvel universe with a game simply titled Wolverine. We don’t know much about it, other than Logan has very hairy knuckles and looks as angry as usual. But given the studio’s track record, you can likely expect some really solid action mixed with an MCU-style narrative.

Here’s what Insomniac has to say about it:

Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac. In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.

It was a big surprise, and it was followed by an even bigger one: the studio is also working on Spider-Man 2, which will feature Venom and is launching in 2023.