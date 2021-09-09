Venom is coming in Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 in 2023

Spider-Man 2 is officially coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2023, bringing back both Peter Parker and Miles Morales from Insomniac Games’ previous PlayStation Spider-Man titles to face off against a new foe: Venom.

Unlike last year’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was a cross-generational release on both PS4 and PS5, Spider-Man 2 will be exclusive to the PS5.

There was no gameplay shown off in the brief teaser trailer, which showcased both Spider-Men teaming up together to take on a variety of goons while a mysterious man voices his desire for a true challenge, a gauntlet that gets taken up by iconic Spider-Man villain Venom.

It’s not clear whether Venom will be joining Peter and Miles as a playable hero in Spider-Man 2 or if players will be fighting against the webbed villain in the upcoming sequel. With a release date set for sometime in 2023, though, there’s plenty of time for Insomniac to reveal more information in the future.