Epic tests Apple with new request: let us relaunch Fortnite in Korea

Epic Games has asked Apple to reinstate its Fortnite developer account so it can release the game in South Korea, following the passage of a bill that will force Apple and Google to let apps use alternative payment systems.

“Epic has asked Apple to restore our Fortnite developer account,” Epic said in a tweet on the official Fortnite account. “Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law.”

It’s unclear if Apple will agree to the request, or if Epic’s intentions are genuine: after all, Epic used Apple’s responses to its prior demands to help spring its original #FreeFortnite legal trap.

In August 2020, Apple kicked Fortnite off the App Store hours after Epic introduced a direct payment system to the game that bypassed Apple’s own. Epic then sued Apple, starting off a contentious legal battle between the two companies. The case went to trial in May, and we are still awaiting a verdict. The entire time, Fortnite hasn’t been on the App Store.

Apple didn’t immediately reply to our request for comment.