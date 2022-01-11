Roku rolls out all-new Live TV Zone

Roku is making live TV even easier to find with its new Live TV Zone, a one-stop shop for all things live and linear.

The Live TV Zone will be home to not only Roku’s own Live TV Channel Guide, which previously existed as a standalone channel, but also third-party services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling, among other apps. Users will also find their recently watched content in this tab, in addition to entertainment programming, sports, and local and national news coverage.

The Live TV Zone can be found under the Live TV tab from the left-hand navigation menu.

Roku has been leaning heavily into its live TV features. The company last year expanded voice command support for its live TV guide with the Roku OS 10.5 update. It also boosted its Live TV on The Roku Channel slate to more than 200 free channels last fall, effectively doubling the number of free-to-stream live channels available through the app in a little over a year.

Citing a survey of 2,852 US adults conducted last year, Roku said that nearly 61 percent of individuals without traditional pay TV still stream live news multiple times per week. The survey also found that pay-TV users only marginally reported greater satisfaction over sports streamers (80 percent to 75 percent satisfaction).